Youngstown police report finding over 2.5K, cocaine during traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man police said had felony one level cocaine in his sock and $2,540 cash posted bond after his arraignment Tuesday in municipal court.

Tyler Hill, 32, of Youngstown, is free after posting $35,000 following his arraignment on charges of possession of drugs/cocaine, illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility and possession of marijuana.

Hill was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Saturday at West Delason and Glenwood avenues after police pulled him over for driving with only one headlight.

Reports said Hill gave police gave permission to search his car and officers found a large bag of marijuana, two smaller bags of marijuana and the cash.

At the jail, police found 35.9 grams of crack cocaine in two bags that were hidden in Hill’s sock, reports said. That led to the first-degree felony charge.

Hill is expected to have a preliminary hearing next week.