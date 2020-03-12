Youngstown police report finding marijuana after vehicle chase

Keith Foster, 19, is charged with fleeing and eluding and possession of marijuana

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a large bag of marijuana and a scale after a chase Wednesday evening on Youngstown’s North Side.

Keith Foster, 19, of South Jackson Street, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of fleeing and eluding and possession of marijuana. He is presently in the Mahoning County Jail.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car Foster was driving about 9:25 p.m. at Saranac Avenue and Elm Street after a check found the registered owner of the car has an expired driver’s license.

The car didn’t stop and led officers on a chase that ended at Fifth Avenue and Tod Lane, reports said.

Officers smelled marijuana in the car, and when they searched it, they found a large Ziplock bag of marijuana in a satchel and a scale, according to a police report.