Youngstown police report finding loaded gun in car parked in middle of the road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police late Thursday reported finding a loaded .45-caliber handgun and 100 rounds of ammunition after they questioned a man who was parked in the middle of a South Side street.

Todd Griffin, 30, of Parmalee Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Reports said an officer on patrol about 11 p.m. Thursday at Mercer Street and Edwards Avenue saw a car parked in the middle of the street that was driven by Griffin.

A passenger in the car with Griffin was found to have a warrant from Madison, but Griffin claimed he did not know she had a warrant and he had just met her.

Griffin agreed to allow officers to search his car, and when asked if he had a gun, he paused before saying he had a gun in the trunk, according to a police report.

Police looked in the trunk and reported finding a .45-caliber handgun loaded with a 17-round magazine. Two boxes of .45-caliber ammunition with 50 rounds each were found next to the gun, reports said.

The woman was released because the warrant did not have a pickup hold on it, reports said.

