Youngstown police report finding guns in 3 separate incidents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police in Youngstown made three gun arrests Thursday afternoon and just after midnight Friday.

About 4:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were called for a man with a gun in the 1800 block of Mahoning Avenue and found Dasan Dupree, 18, of East Myrtle Avenue. Police say Dupree was running away from officers and trying to climb a fence on South Belle Vista Avenue before he was stopped by an off-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Reports said police searched Dupree and found a loaded 9mm handgun in his pants. He was charged with carrying concealed weapons and booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Just after 11 p.m., police pulled over a car at East Midlothian Boulevard and Helena Avenue for speeding. Reports said officers could smell marijuana inside the car, and when the driver, Jerome Cheeves, 21, of East Florida Avenue, opened the glove box to get his registration, officers could see several bags of marijuana inside the glove box.

Cheeves also admitted he had a gun next to him on the seat, and officers found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said. Cheeves does not have a concealed carry permit, reports said. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Also inside the car was a digital scale and four large bags of marijuana, reports said.

About 12:05 a.m. Friday, police were called to East Florida Avenue and Rush Boulevard for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a car where witnesses said someone inside was firing a gun that was trailed by a retired Campbell police officer.

Police pulled the car over, and when they did, a passenger, Syncere McCree, 18, of Rush Boulevard, tried to run, but she was stopped right away, reports said.

When police searched the car, they reported finding a 9mm shell casing on the floor and a 9mm handgun on the seat where McCree was sitting, reports said. She was booked into the jail on weapons charges.

More stories from WKBN.com: