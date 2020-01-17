Youngstown police report finding guns, drugs while serving search warrant

Three people were also arrested in the home on the South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police arrested three people and reported finding two guns Thursday as they served a search warrant, investigating drug activity at a South Side home.

Officers serving the warrant about 6 p.m. at a 2816 Firnley Ave. home reported finding syringes, fentanyl, a digital scale, a loaded .40-caliber handgun with the serial number filed off and a 9mm rifle.

Reports said the guns were found in an attic near where Terrell Vaughn, 34, of Youngstown was found hiding. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristin Simmons, 30, of Harrisville, Pa., was found hiding under a sink, reports said. She was charged with obstructing official business, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments.

A third person, Richard Cummings, 47, who lists the home as his address, told police just before he was placed in a cruiser that he had drugs in his coat, according to a report. Police searched him and reported finding two bags of marijuana, a bottle with 20 painkillers and two bags of marijuana.

He was charged with two counts of possession of drugs and two counts of possession of marijuana.

All three were booked into the Mahoning County Jail.