Youngstown police report finding guns, drugs during two searches

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Thursday reported finding four guns, drugs and cash while serving search warrants investigating drug activity at two separate homes.

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit searched a 3933 Helena Ave. home on the South Side about 6:05 p.m.

They reported finding 10 bags of crack cocaine, a bag of heroin, a bag of mushrooms, a bag of methamphetamine, 27 pills, a .22-caliber rifle, a .12-gauge shotgun and a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun. All the guns were loaded, reports said.

Also found was $1,620 cash.

Arrested on drug charges was Arthur Finley, 38, who reports said lists the home as his address. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

About 4:35 p.m. at a 2561 Tyrell Ave. apartment on the West Side, officers reported finding fentanyl, two bags of marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun and a scale that was in the toilet tank.

Arrested on drug charges was Raymond Gordon, 32, who reports said listed the apartment as his address.

Arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence was Marcus Lee, 35, of Dale Street. Reports said police found Lee in the bathroom where the scale was found.

Those two men were also booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

