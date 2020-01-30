Youngstown police report finding guns, drugs during traffic stop

Both men arrested are prohibited from having firearms because of prior felony convictions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Wednesday arrested two men who are not allowed to have guns on gun and drug charges during a North Side traffic stop.

Kenneth Coates, 29, and Dontae Hubbert, 34, both of Delaware Avenue, are both in the Mahoning County Jail. One of the charges they each face is being a felon in possession of a firearm.

They are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police pulled over a car Hubbert was driving about 2:25 p.m. at Ford Avenue and Scott Street for excessive window tint. Reports said Hubbert appeared very nervous and was shaking, although he did give police permission to search the car.

A police dog was called and detected the odor of drugs inside the car. When police searched, they initially found a .40-caliber handgun loaded with a 22-round magazine on the driver’s side, but Coates told police, “I will take the gun,” reports said.

Police searched further and reported finding a 9mm handgun loaded with a 17-round magazine, a 33-round magazine of ammunition. In a hidden compartment under the cup holder, officers said they found eight bags of marijuana and 25 ecstasy pills.

Coates also had two pills in one of his pockets, reports said.

Hubbert served a 10-year prison sentence for a 2006 incident in which he hit three children playing a yard at Cordova and Grenada avenues shortly after he was chased by Liberty police. Reports said Liberty police terminated their pursuit before it reached Youngstown, but Hubbert drove into the children.

He made three requests for early release, which were all denied, according to court records. One of the charges he was sentenced for then was improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to three years probation in 2019 for a 2018 arrest on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin. His arrest Wednesday violates that probation.

Coates was arrested in April 2014 at a Lois Court apartment by officers serving a search warrant, investigating drug activity/ Officers reported finding a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

He also served a two-year prison sentence in 2015 for a charge of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and in 2017, he got a year in prison for charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Youngstown police have been referring some gun cases with repeat gun offenders to federal prosecutors, where the sentences are longer than state court and almost the full sentence is served. It is unclear yet if these two cases will also be referred.