Youngstown police report finding guns, drugs, ammo, over 7K cash serving warrant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police Wednesday serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a North Side home reported finding two guns, ammunition, drugs and over $7,000 cash.

Arrested on drug charges was Mack Hill, 53, who reports said listed the 66 New York Ave. police raided late Wednesday afternoon as his address. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said officers with the vice squad and Community Police Unit found a 5.56mm pistol, a .22-caliber rifle, three boxes of .22-caliber ammunition and a box of .357-caliber ammunition as well as a digital scale, crack cocaine and $7,215 cash.

Hill was taken to the Mahoning County Jail after his arrest.