Youngstown police report finding guns, crack while serving warrants at two homes

Three suspects are facing charges as a result of the searches

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police serving search warrants at separate homes in Youngstown Wednesday reported finding guns in both and arrested three men.

At a 240 E. Avondale Ave. home about 5:50 p.m., members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found a 9mm handgun in the driveway where reports said Antwon Pete, 30, hid it behind a car.

Pete was in the driveway when police pulled up and ducked behind a car when he saw officers, reports said. When police checked the drive, they found the gun, reports said.

Also inside the house was a loaded magazine for an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and an empty magazine, two bags of powder cocaine, 25 rocks of crack cocaine, two scales and seven painkillers, reports said.

Pete faces gun and drug charges. Also facing drug charges is Carl Venable, Jr., 39, who also lists the home as his address.

About 4:15 p.m., police reported finding a 9mm handgun and a .32-caliber revolver on the second floor of a home at 731 Parmalee Ave.

Reports said a man later identified as Charles Lynch, 42, who lists the home as his address, was outside when police showed up. He locked a door and then pulled out of the drive in a pickup truck. Police pulled him over a short distance away and took him back to the home.

Besides the guns, police also reported finding three bags of crack cocaine, two scales and $2,465 in cash. Pete was charged with weapons and drug offenses.

All three men are in the Mahoning County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.