Youngstown police report finding gun in car of man stopped in middle of street

When Davis was patted down, officers found the gun in one of his pockets, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police early Tuesday found a loaded .25-caliber handgun in the pockets of a man who was stopped in the middle of an East Side street.

Demeek Davis, 28, of Victor Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Officers spotted a car about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday parked in the middle of Stewart and Bennington avenues. Reports said a cruiser pulled up behind the car and sat there for three minutes before officers turned on the cruiser’s lights and sirens.

When officers approached the car, it smelled heavily of marijuana, reports said. Reports said police told Davis to get out of the car so they could search it because of the marijuana smell.

When Davis was patted down, officers found the gun in one of his pockets, reports said.

Reports said Davis refused to any questions about the gun.