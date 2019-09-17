Youngstown police report finding gun following chase

The driver escaped, but a passenger was arrested on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police reported finding a 9mm semiautomatic pistol late Monday following a chase on the South Side.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a car about 11:25 p.m. on East Avondale for expired plates. The car failed to stop, instead leading police on a chase through several streets that ended at Erie Street and East Avondale Avenue, according to the report.

The driver, wearing a red sweatshirt, ran away, reports said. Officers could not find him, but they found the sweatshirt he was wearing in a nearby drive. The gun was wrapped up in the sweatshirt, reports said.

A passenger, Keyoshia Shaw, 25, was arrested on drug charges after reports said police reported finding three pills and a bag of marijuana in her purse.

She was booked into the Mahoning County Jail but later released.