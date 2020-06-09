Youngstown police report finding gun during traffic stop on south side

Breaking News
Shun Moreland, 25, faces a charge of improper handling of a firearm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Monday evening found a loaded .40-caliber handgun in a car while answering a call for a person with a gun on Youngstown’s south side.

Shun Moreland, 25, of Potomac Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He remains in the jail, where he is expected to be arraigned Wednesday via video hookup in municipal court.

Police were called about 8:25 p.m. to the 300 block of Carroll Street for a report of several people in an SUV, one of them armed. The call was also classified as an “unknown trouble” call, which means police were not given enough information by the caller to determine what else was going on.

Police made everyone get out of the SUV, and Moreland was last because he was in the driver’s seat.

Police looked under the seat and found the gun there, reports said.

