Youngstown police report finding gun, drugs serving search warrant at west side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Thursday reported finding a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, crack cocaine, fentanyl and pills while serving a search warrant at a West Side Youngstown home.

Gregory Crockett, 58, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drugs after members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served a search warrant investigating drug activity just after 4 p.m. at Crockett’s 209 South Dunlap Ave. home.

Reports said Crockett told police the gun belonged to his niece. A woman who was found inside the home was taken into custody but later released.

Crockett is in the Mahoning County Jail and is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.