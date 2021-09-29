Youngstown police report finding gun, drugs after woman calls for help during hair appointment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a semiautomatic handgun and suspected drugs in a North Side home early Tuesday morning after a woman who was getting her hair done ran during an argument with her boyfriend.

Tyrone Withers, 47, of Thornton Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs after he was arrested at his home about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday.

He was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called to Elm Street and Saranac Avenue for a woman in the street screaming for help. When they arrived, they reported finding a woman who was barefoot who said she got in a fight with Withers because he was sleeping with a woman who was doing her hair.

Police took the woman back to the home and she asked to go inside and get her purse.

When police took her in, reports said they saw a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun on a table and suspected heroin and powder cocaine, reports said.

Reports said Withers told police he only had a BB gun and the drugs belonged to the woman who ran from the home, but he was still arrested.