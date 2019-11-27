Youngstown police report finding gun after traffic stop on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police early Tuesday found a .32-caliber semiautomatic pistol in the pockets of a man’s sweatshirt.

Jose Castro, 20, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Castro was the driver of a car that police pulled over about 2:15 a.m. at Willis and Hillman streets for an improper turn.

Reports said when officers were speaking to Castro, they noticed a large bulge in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, but he denied there were any drugs or guns in the car.

Castro gave police permission to search the car, and when he got out, he told police he had a gun, reports said. Police searched him and reported finding the gun in the sweatshirt.