Youngstown police report finding gun after chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police reported finding a loaded 9mm handgun Wednesday afternoon during a foot chase on the south side.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a car about 2:20 p.m. for running a stop sign at West Princeton and Glenwood avenues.

The car pulled into the parking lot of a Glenwood Avenue gas station and the passenger jumped out and ran away, reports said.

Police chased the passenger on foot. Reports said he had a gun in his hand as he ran until he threw it into a yard in the 600 block of West Dewey Avenue.

The passenger hopped a fence in a back yard and police lost sight of him. A perimeter was set up, but officers never found the passenger.

They did, however, find a loaded 9mm handgun that the passenger threw away, reports said.

The driver of the car, Marcus Brown, 28, of Scioto Avenue, was cited for driving under suspension, reports said.

