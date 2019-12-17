Youngstown police report finding gun after chase through North, East sides

The driver was arrested after he was caught between a guardrail and a fence, according to a report

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who Youngstown police say led officers on a chase early Monday morning across the North and East sides was charged with a gun offense.

Demario Hoyt, 24, of Cordova Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle as well as several traffic charges relating to the chase, which took place about 2:25 a.m. Monday.

Reports said an officer tried to pull over a car Hoyt was driving at Wick Avenue and McGuffey Road for running a stop sign, but Hoyt refused to pull over.

Instead, police said Hoyt led officers on a chase through the North Side, back to the East Side and back again to the North Side, where he slowed down and then jumped out of his still-moving car at Wick Avenue and the Service Road.

When he jumped out of the car, Hoyt fell, then ran until he was caught between a fence line and a guardrail, according to the report. Police were then able to take him into custody.

On the ground where Hoyt fell, police reported finding a loaded .40-caliber handgun.

Hoyt refused to answer any questions about the gun before he was taken to the jail.

Hoyt is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.