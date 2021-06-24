Youngstown police report finding drugs, handgun, cash serving warrant on East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said officers serving a search warrant Wednesday investigating drug activity at an East Side home found cocaine, marijuana, over $1,000 cash and a handgun.

Members of the Community Police Unit, vice squad and Neighborhood Response Unit served the warrant about 3:45 p.m. at a 1450 Lansdowne Blvd. home. They reported finding four jars and three bags of marijuana, four bags of cocaine, a loaded .357-Magnum revolver and $1,322 cash.

The homeowner, William Green, 44, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.