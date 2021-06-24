Youngstown police report finding drugs, handgun, cash serving warrant on East Side

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
William Green, charged with drug possession in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said officers serving a search warrant Wednesday investigating drug activity at an East Side home found cocaine, marijuana, over $1,000 cash and a handgun.

Members of the Community Police Unit, vice squad and Neighborhood Response Unit served the warrant about 3:45 p.m. at a 1450 Lansdowne Blvd. home. They reported finding four jars and three bags of marijuana, four bags of cocaine, a loaded .357-Magnum revolver and $1,322 cash.

The homeowner, William Green, 44, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com