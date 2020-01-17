Youngstown police report finding drugs during visit with parolee

The suspect was on probation for aggravated robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and agents from the Adult Parole Authority reported finding drugs Thursday morning while visiting a man on parole for aggravated robbery.

Elijah Hatten, 23, of Wilson Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges as well as a parole violation.

When officers got there about 10:35 a.m., they saw a scale fall out of an upstairs window, reports said. Once inside, authorities searched an upstairs bedroom and reported finding another scale, five doses of fentanyl and crack cocaine.