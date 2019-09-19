Youngstown police report finding drugs during raid at West Side home

Reports said the homeowner, James Riley, 28, was arrested on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police serving a search warrant at a home on Youngstown’s west side reported finding marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine, painkillers, three scales and three used needles.

The search happened about 4:25 p.m. at a 43 N. Lakeview Ave. home.

Reports said the homeowner, James Riley, 28, was arrested on drug charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

A Craigsville, W.Va., man, Michael Wood, 29, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia because he was found next to the needles, which reports said were in the back yard.

Riley is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.