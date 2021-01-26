Youngstown police report finding drugs, cash in car, pitbull in trunk

Isaiah Matthews, of East Liverpool, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of possession of cocaine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a pitbull in the trunk of a car early Tuesday, where they also found felony-one-level cocaine and over $8,500 inside.

Isaiah Matthews, 27, of East Liverpool, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of possession of cocaine. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said Matthews was the driver of a car pulled over about 12:55 a.m. at East Midlothian and Southern boulevards for speeding and running a stop sign.

Reports said police asked Matthews to get out of the car after they found out he has two open suspensions on his license, but he refused for several minutes and kept glancing at the center console before he finally got out.

He also tried to tell officers he only lived a block away when a records check showed he has an East Liverpool address, reports said.

After Matthews got out of the car, police searched it and reported finding the drugs and cash in the center console. After a further search, they found the dog, reports said.

Reports said police gave the dog to Matthews’ girlfriend.