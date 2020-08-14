Youngstown police report finding drugs after short chase

Nathaniel Cheatham, 30, of Foster Street, was arraigned Friday before Judge Carla Baldwin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police late Thursday found cocaine, marijuana and a scale in a car that led Youngstown police on a short chase.

Nathaniel Cheatham, 30, of Foster Street, was arraigned Friday before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Judge Baldwin agree to a recommendation by the court’s pretrial services program to release Cheatham until his preliminary hearing and to get a drug and alcohol evaluation.

Reports said officers spotted a car driven by Cheatham about 11:45 p.m. driving erratically at Mahoning and Lakeview avenues.

When police tried to pull the car over, it failed to stop and passed another car before stopping at a home on Eleanor Avenue.

Cheatham eventually got out and was taken into custody. Police found the drugs when they searched the car, reports said.

Cheatham was taken to the Mahoning County jail, where he was arraigned via video.