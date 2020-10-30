Youngstown police report finding 4 guns, including rifle, after investigating fight report

Two men were also taken into custody on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Thursday reported finding four guns and arrested two men while investigating a fight complaint on the East Side.

While arresting the two and taking the guns, a third man who was with the arrested men had a concealed carry permit, and he was carrying a 9mm handgun. He was not charged.

Facing charges of domestic violence and felonious assault is DeAndre Madison, 24, of West Warren Avenue, while Tyran Madison, 21, also of West Warren Avenue, faces a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Reports did not say how or if the men are related.

Both men were booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Police were called about 5:10 p.m. for a report of a fight on Rosewood Lane. When they arrived, a woman told them that Deandre Madison is the ex-boyfriend of her sister and that he had fired a shot from a gun during a fight between her sister and a group of people, including Deandre Madison, outside a daycare.

Police got a description of the car he was driving and spotted it pulling into the Plaza View apartment complex off of McGuffey Road, reports said.

Reports said both the Madisons and the third man were all in the car, and police could spot several weapons. The men were taken out of the car and searched.

Inside the car, police reported finding a loaded 10mm semiautomatic handgun, two loaded 9mm semiautomatic handguns, a loaded AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a box of 5.56mm rounds for the rifle.

Deandre Madison told police he drove his girlfriend and his friends to the fight, and during the fight, someone slashed him with a knife, so he took his gun, the 10mm, and fired a shot into the ground. Officers did find a spent 10mm casing at the scene of the fight, reports said.

Deandre Madison showed police marks on his arm he said came from being slashed. Police took pictures of them and also performed a gunshot residue test on him, reports said.

