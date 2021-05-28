Youngstown police report 2 shot overnight in separate incidents; house also damaged by gunfire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two people were wounded overnight in separate shootings while a West Side home was also damaged by gunfire, but no one was hurt there.

About 12:25 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of Victor Avenue on the East Side for a report of gunfire. Reports said officers who arrived saw glass on the sidewalk and drops of blood leading to the door of an apartment.

A 17-year-old girl there told police she was in a car with two other people on her way home from work when someone in a black car at Victor and Commonwealth avenues pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

The girl was hit in the arm, reports said. Paramedics were called but she refused transportation to the hospital.

Police checked the intersection at Victor and Commonwealth avenues and found two spent .40-caliber casings and glass that appeared to be from the window of a car, reports said.

About 10:30 p.m., police were called to St. Elizabeth Health Center after a gunshot victim was dropped off there. Reports said the 25-year-old man, who was hit in the shoulder, told police he was walking at Glenwood Avenue and Cohasset Drive when he heard gunfire and a car started following him.

The man said he ran, and when he stopped running, he realized he was wounded. He called his mother and his sister before calling a friend who took him to the hospital, reports said.

About the same time, police were called for gunfire to a home in the first block of Matta Avenue on the West Side. When they got there, they found several shell casings in the street and saw a car and a house that was damaged by gunfire.

No one was injured in the house, although two small children were inside at the time. Police found three 9mm shell casings and 14 .223-caliber shell casings, the kind of ammunition typically used with AR-15 style semiautomatic rifles.

For the year, the city has seen 45 people shot, 11 of them fatally. Last year at this time, 28 people had been shot, including 11 of 12 homicide victims.

For all of 2020, 98 people were shot in Youngstown, including 27 of 28 homicide victims.