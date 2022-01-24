YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police have released the name of a man killed on the city’s South Side Saturday.

Darrell Jackson, 20, was found dead in a car in the area of Market Street and East Philadelphia Ave. The vehicle he was in had multiple bullet holes in it.

Jackson was a graduate of East High School. In May of 2020, the school highlighted Jackson for its “Golden Bears Class of 2020 Spotlight.” The spotlight said he played rugby, football and participated in the Welding program at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-746-CLUE. Callers can be anonymous and eligible for a reward if their information leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Witnesses with information can also call the Youngstown police tip line at 330-742-8929.