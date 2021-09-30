Youngstown police recover stolen motorcycle after chasing suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and state troopers working a special anti-crime patrol recovered a stolen motorcycle Thursday afternoon after a short chase, but the driver got away.

Police tried to pull the motorcycle over in the Albert Street area about 2:30 p.m. after troopers working the detail were flagged down by a construction worker who told them the motorcycle ran through a construction zone without stopping.

The driver of the motorcycle stopped in the drive of a scrapyard at Albert Street and Hubbard Road and ran away. Police searched for him there and in the nearby woods next to a set of railroad tracks but could not find him.