Youngstown police recover stolen motorcycle after chasing suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police and state troopers working a special anti-crime patrol recovered a stolen motorcycle Thursday afternoon after a short chase, but the driver got away.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and state troopers working a special anti-crime patrol recovered a stolen motorcycle Thursday afternoon after a short chase, but the driver got away.

Police tried to pull the motorcycle over in the Albert Street area about 2:30 p.m. after troopers working the detail were flagged down by a construction worker who told them the motorcycle ran through a construction zone without stopping.

The driver of the motorcycle stopped in the drive of a scrapyard at Albert Street and Hubbard Road and ran away. Police searched for him there and in the nearby woods next to a set of railroad tracks but could not find him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com