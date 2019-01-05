Youngstown police pick up California murder suspect during traffic stop

Youngstown police arrested a California murder suspect during a traffic stop on Friday night.

According to a police report, 30-year-old Cesar Nolasco was driving on E. Myrtle Avenue near South Avenue when officers noticed the vehicle didn’t have a license plate light.

Police stopped the vehicle on Himrod Avenue Express near South Avenue just before midnight.

Police said a passenger was found with a crack pipe, which the passenger said Nolasco gave her to hold. Nolasco also admitted that the pipe was his, according to the report.

After a search, police said Nolasco was found with crack cocaine in his sock as well as a bag of marijuana.

He was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police said Nolasco was also found to have a warrant for his arrest out of New York for an aggravated robbery charge. He also had murder charge out of California.

The charge is out of the pick-up radius, but a police report noted that he could be extradited to New York to face the robbery charge.