YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said someone came back to pick up shell casings Saturday afternoon after two cars exchanged gunfire on a West Side street.

Police were called about 1:45 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Eddie Street, where a witness said she heard about 40 gunshots coming from nearby Rhoda Avenue.

A witness told police that they saw people in a car and an SUV exchanging gunfire with each other and the car was chasing the SUV. Police also managed to find video of the people in the vehicles shooting at each other, reports said.

After the vehicles left, someone in a white Mustang appeared on Rhoda Avenue and began collecting shell casings in the street before leaving, reports said. That was also caught on video, reports said.

Officers did manage to find seven 9mm casings still in the street and collected them for evidence, reports said.