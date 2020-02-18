Youngstown police officers spread Valentine’s cheer at city schools

The officers visited four schools and gave out candy and flowers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police officers visited several city schools Tuesday in an effort to bring some Valentine’s Day cheer to some students.

Officers Patrick Mulligan and Alex Wharry visted Paul C. Bunn and Taft Elementary while officers Doug Pesa and Dave Garcia visited Volney Rogers Junior High and Chaney High School.

The officers were there to show recognition to students who were nominated by school staff.

The students received candy from Giannios Candy and flowers from Youngstown Plant & Flower.

The event was organized by Lt. Frank Rutherford, who is in charge of the department’s dayturn patrol.

“The officers are hoping to make a child smile and let the students known they are cared about and appreciated by their teachers and community,” Rutherford said.