Youngstown police officers begin implementing body cameras

The trial period will last between 1 and 2 months, and eventually the plan is to have every officer using them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police officers are taking a new step today to increase transparency.

Officers are starting to use body cameras and had their first training session today.

It’s something Youngstown’s Police Chief Carl Davis committed to doing when he was first appointed in January.

This morning the first group of volunteer officers began a trial period of using body cameras.

Although the city haven’t chosen a vendor for the devices yet, officers will start testing them to see how they work in the field, as well as the pros and cons of using them.

The trial period will last between 1 and 2 months. Eventually the plan is to have every officer using them to build trust and transparency.