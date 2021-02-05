Youngstown police officer promoted to detective sergeant

In his new job, Staley will be a patrol supervisor on the department’s midnight shift

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown police department promoted Chris Staley from officer to detective sergeant during a ceremony in city council chambers Friday.

Staley has been with the department for nine years as a patrol officer and most recently as a member of the vice squad.

In his new job, Staley will be a patrol supervisor on the department’s midnight shift.

Staley moves into the spot vacated by Chief Carl Davis, who was promoted last month by Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.

Brown performed the swearing in ceremony for Staley.