Youngstown police: Man with felony convictions found with gun during traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a gun hidden underneath the carpet next to the brake pedal during a traffic stop Wednesday on Youngstown’s South Side.

Michael Childs, 34, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a motor vehicle and a warrant from Franklin County.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police ran a license plate check on a car Childs was driving about 3:25 p.m. and discovered that he was wanted on the warrant. They then followed him to a 2935 Market St. parking lot.

At first, Childs refused to give his last name, but once he was handcuffed, he gave police his identity, reports said. When officers searched the car, they saw the carpeting on the driver’s side floorboard was ragged, like it had been pulled back.

An officer pulled back the carpet and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

Reports said Childs was teasing officers on the way to the jail that they would be embarrassed when they found out the gun was registered to his girlfriend. He denied the gun belonged to him.

Childs has felony convictions in common pleas court dating back to at least 2004, convictions which not only bar him from having a gun but from being around a gun in the first place.