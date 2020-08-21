Youngstown police: Man throws food, fires shots at girlfriend’s car during argument

Police found nine shell casings in the street and nine bullet holes in the car, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an argument over food led to a woman’s car being damaged by gunfire Thursday afternoon on Youngstown’s south side.

According to the police report, officers answered a gunfire call just after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Idora Avenue, where they found a car with several bullet holes in it.

The owner of the car told police she arranged to meet her boyfriend on Idora because he was bringing her food, but they got in an argument and he threw the food at her car before grabbing a gun and firing several shots.

Police found nine shell casings in the street and nine bullet holes in the car, reports said.

Police traced the owner of the car to a home on Cherry Hill Avenue on the west side. When police got there, the car was parked in the drive and a Glock 31 semiautomatic handgun was on the front seat.

Reports said the ammunition in the gun matched the shell casings recovered on Idora Avenue.

The owner of the car showed up while police were at the home and allowed them inside to search for the suspect.

The suspect was not there, but officers found a box of ammunition that matched the ammunition found in the gun, reports said.