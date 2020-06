The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by paramedics.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating after a man was found on a front porch with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called about 3:10 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of South Jackson Street, where the 31-year-old man was being treated by two people who were with him.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by paramedics. Police said he is expected to recover.