YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot at his Youngstown home Friday night, police said.

The incident happened at the 500 block of East Florida Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

According to the report, the victim answered a knock at the door and was shot in the armpit.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.