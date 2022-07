YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting on the city’s South Side.



Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot near Gibson Street and Cambridge Avenue following an argument. He then ran to a home on Palmer Avenue for help.

From there, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Youngstown Police Captain Jason Simon said they have six people in custody. Investigators are trying to figure out who fired the gun.