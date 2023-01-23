YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man early Monday fired several shots at a car belonging to the mother of his children after he stormed into her home and beat her.

Police were called just after midnight to a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue, where a woman told them that the father of her children stormed his way inside her home, hit her in the head, then punched her TV, breaking it.

The man got into one of her two cars in the driveway, and the woman ran outside and snatched the keys out of the ignition, reports said.

Reports said the man pulled a gun, threatened to kill her, and fired several shots at another car in her driveway before fleeing.

Police found five bullet holes in the other car, reports said. No one was injured by the gunfire.