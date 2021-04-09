Youngstown police: Man shot at after traffic incident on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for a man who reports said fired several shots early Thursday night at a driver on Youngstown’s south side.

The driver was not injured after he told police a man in another car fired several rounds at him about 6:40 p.m. at Billingsgate and Lanterman avenues.

Officers called to the area for gunfire found 15 casings from a 9mm handgun in the street, reports said.

As officers were recovering the casings, reports said they received a call from someone on a nearby street who said he had been shot at.

The man told police he was at a stop sign waiting to turn onto Canfield Road when someone in another car turned and almost hit him.

The man followed the other car, then when he turned around, the driver of the other car got out and fired several shots into the air, reports said.