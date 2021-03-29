Youngstown police: Man says he shot up shed in frustration over flat tire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man fired a dozen shots at a shed early Sunday morning on Youngstown’s south side because a car he was taking to get cigarettes had a flat tire.

Isaiah Patterson, 23, of Tod Lane, was charged with discharging firearms within city limits, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 7:40 a.m. Sunday to the 3400 block of Neilson Avenue for a report of shots fired and when they arrived, they saw a woman standing next to a car with a flat tire.

When officers asked the woman what was going on, reports said the woman told police she and her boyfriend, Patterson, had run out of cigarettes and decided to go to the store to get some.

The car they took had a flat tire, so the man parked it by a driveway and the woman decided to walk to the store. As she walked, she heard gunshots behind her, reports said.

Reports said police found a dozen shell casings in the driveway and a shed nearby had a dozen bullet holes. Patterson later confessed to police that he was upset so he fired several shots at the shed, reports said.

Patterson later gave the gun he used to police, which they took for evidence, reports said.