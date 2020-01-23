Youngstown police: Man saw cops, threw pizza to flush evidence down toilet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police Wednesday serving a search warrant investigating drug activity found a man who was so surprised he threw his pizza in the air and ran into the bathroom.

Officers were serving the warrant about 5:35 p.m. at 32 Lauderdale Ave. when they saw Marcus Dukes, 37, who lists the home as his address, on the couch eating pizza.

Reports said when Dukes saw police, he threw the pizza in the air and rushed into the bathroom. Officers found him there along with a digital scale and the toilet was running like it has just been flushed, reports said.

Police also found nine bags of marijuana inside, reports said.

Dukes was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Earlier, at a 940 McHenry St. home about 4:40 p.m., police reported finding three scales, three bags of crack cocaine, six Suboxone strips, $319 cash and a 9mm handgun.

Reports did not list if anyone was taken into custody there.