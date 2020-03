The caller said two men crawled through his bedroom window just before 5 a.m. on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating after a man reported an armed robbery from his Mumford Avenue home early Sunday morning.

Reports said two men, at least one wearing a ski mask and holding a gun, crawled through his bedroom window just before 5 a.m. and took his phone, wallet and television.

The man told police he did not get a look at the second robber. He called police from his brother’s home in Campbell, reports said.