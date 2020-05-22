Youngstown police: Man in bulletproof vest faces gun charges, says he was shot earlier in the week

When he was taken out of the car, police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun and the vest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Reports said a man arrested with a gun and bulletproof vest Thursday afternoon told Youngstown officers he needed the vest because he was shot earlier this week.

Keyontae Thomas, 21, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Reports said Thomas was a passenger in a car pulled over about 5:40 p.m. at McGuffey Road and Stiles Avenue for running a stop sign.

One of the passengers in the car told police he is in the military and had his service gun with him. Police did find a gun on the man but he had the proper military identification and was not charged, reports said.

Reports said Thomas was acting nervous and admitted to smoking marijuana. When he was taken out of the car, police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun and the vest, reports said.

Thomas told police he did not know who the gun belonged to but he needed the vest because he was shot Tuesday, reports said.

The driver of the car was given a citation for failure to stop