Youngstown police: Man cleaning gun put bullet hole in house across the street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a woman at a West Side Youngstown home had a bullet hole in her house caused by someone cleaning a gun across the street.

Police were called about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1600 block of South Meridan Road, where a woman found a bullet hole in the front of her home.

Reports said the woman had heard a “pop” about 11:30 a.m. but did not discover the hole until later.

Working with Austintown police across the street, police learned that a man there fired his gun while he was cleaning it.

No one was injured.

It is not clear what further action was taken. Reports were unavailable from Austintown Thursday because personnel in the records room are off for the Christmas holiday.