Youngstown police: Man charged with threatening neighbors, police officer

Police also found a live .223 round on the man when Maddox was booked into the jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges that he threatened his neighbors, hurled an ethnic slur at them and threatened a city police officer.

Dawon Maddox, 37, was booked into the jail on charges of aggravated menacing, ethnic intimidation and intimidation of a public official or police officer. He was taken into custody about 3:05 a.m. Sunday.

Reports said police went to Cameron Avenue for an argument between Maddox and a neighbor.

When the officer asked Maddox how they could resolve the argument, police said Maddox threatened to run his neighbor’s children over if he saw them in his driveway. He was taken into custody.

On the way to the jail, reports said Maddox was banging his head into a divider in the cruiser, addressing his neighbors with racial slurs and threatening the officer.

When he was searched, corrections officers found a .223 round in his clothes, reports said. Reports said Maddox also was asking for the officer’s last name and his badge number.

When he was confronted with the bullet that was found, reports said Maddox told the officer “I’m going to lay you out,” reports said.