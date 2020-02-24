Youngstown police: Man charged with beating girlfriend with golf club, endangering child in car

Reports said the victim had cuts and bruises on her upper body

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown man arrested Saturday for beating his girlfriend with a golf club told police he knew it was wrong, but said she deserved it for allegedly cheating on him.

Jose Rosado Nazario, 44, of Plaza View Court, is in the Mahoning County Jail on felonious assault and child endangering charges after he was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue for a man beating a woman. On the way there, officers were told the suspect was leaving.

Officers got a description of the car he was in, which was pulled over a short distance away from the home.

Reports said Nazario had blood on his hands, face and clothes. According to the report, Nazario said it was no big deal and he told police he found out his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he beat her.

The victim told police they were in a car on the way to the Hilton Avenue home with her 4-year-old when Nazario accused her of cheating on him, began punching her and beating her with a golf club.

When they got to the home, Nazario got out of the car. The victim locked the doors, but the report said Nazario smashed them all out with the golf club, covering the child in the back with broken glass.

On the way to the jail, Nazario was banging his head against the divider in the cruiser and trying to kick the window out, reports said.