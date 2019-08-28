Youngstown police: Man charged after hiding pistol in diaper bag

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was charged after police said he tried to hide a gun in his baby’s diaper bag.

On Monday just before 7:30 p.m., a parole officer went to 34-year-old Jason Winston’s house for a routine visit.

Winston, who lives in the 900 block of Compton Lane, is a registered offender with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority (APA).

When the parole officer asked if there was any reason Winston would fail a drug test, Winston said he had recently taken Tramadol but had a prescription for it, which was expired.

While searching for the prescription bottle in Winston’s bedroom, the parole officer said he found boxes of ammunition and pistol holsters, which was in violation of Winston’s terms of release and agreement with the APA. So, the entire house was searched.

During this time, Winston changed his baby’s diaper in the family room, using items from a diaper bag, according to a police report.

The report said the baby’s mother then wanted to leave with the baby and the diaper bag, but due to previous instances, the parole officer wanted to check the diaper bag before she left.

Inside the diaper bag, he said he found a loaded pistol.

The house search also recovered other firearm accessories, according to the report.

Winston was arrested for having weapons under disability and taken to jail.

A family member took the baby and the baby’s mother’s case will be dealt with at a later time, according to police.