According to the report, the victim filed a restraining order on the suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a reported break-in at a home on the west side of Youngstown Sunday evening.

According to reports, a woman said the father of her child burst through her Oregon Avenue door, took her phone and threatened to have his sisters beat her up.

Police were called to the home around 8:15 p.m. According to the report, the victim filed a restraining order on the suspect.