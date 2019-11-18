Youngstown police: Man attacks officers after found passed out in car

The car was in drive and when an officer tried to put it in park, the man came to and tried to stop the officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man faces resisting arrest and obstructing official business charges after reports said he attacked police who found him passed out early Saturday morning.

An officer on patrol found a car about 4:10 a.m. running in the parking lot of a bar in the 3600 block of South Ave., reports said.

When the officer checked inside, he found Luis Hernandez, 24, slumped over the steering wheel with half a case of beer next to him, police said.

The car was in drive and when the officer reached in to put it into park, Hernandez woke up and tried to stop the officer, reports said.

Reports said police told Hernandez they were trying to help him, but he tried to shut his door instead. He refused to come out and officers had to drag him out, reports said.

Hernandez was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.