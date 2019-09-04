Youngstown police: Man arrested on weapons charge after CCW found to be invalid

Moschella's arrest is the third gun arrest made by police since Friday

by: Joe Gorman

Eric Moschella, charged with having weapons under disability in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Side man is in the Mahoning County Jail on a weapons charge after reports said police reported finding out Tuesday evening he had an invalid concealed weapon permit.

Reports said officers pulled over a car about 8:05 p.m. in the 800 block of Market Street driven by Eric Moschella, 38, of South Lakeview Avenue, for driving with no lights on.

Moschella immediately told officers he had a CCW permit, but when police ran a records check they found that the permit he had that was issued by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office was revoked, the report stated.

Officers found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in the car, reports said.

Moschella’s arrest is the third gun arrest made by police since Friday.

