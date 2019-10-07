Youngstown police: Man arrested for shooting at house also pointed gun at cop

Colpetro pointed the gun at the officer, but reports were not clear if he fired or not.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man arrested Sunday afternoon for firing several shots at the home of an ex-girlfriend also pointed a gun at a police officer before he was caught.

Mark Colpetro, 19, of Youngstown, was arrested on charges of felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. He is presently in the Mahoning County jail.

Colpetro was arrested about 12:20 p.m. Sunday after reports said he leaped out the second floor of a house on East Midlothian Boulevard where police were looking for him.

An officer working security at nearby St. Dominic’s Church said he heard several shots coming from East Avondale Avenue. When he went to investigate, he saw Colpetro leaning out of the driver’s seat of a black Ford Mustang holding a gun. Colpetro pointed the gun at the officer but reports were not clear if he fired or not.

A man on East Auburndale Avenue told police Colpetro had fired several shots at a home there because he was mad at his granddaughter for breaking up with Colpetro. Police found four shell casings in the street in front of the home and a window was damaged by gunfire, reports said.

The witness told police where Colpetro lived and officers went to a home on East Midlothian Boulevard, where they found the car Colpetro was driving hidden in the backyard.

A woman in the home first refused to open the door. She then opened the door but refused to allow officers inside to search for Colpetro.

As officers surrounded the home, assisted by police from Boardman, Colpetro jumped out of a second floor window and he was caught in some high grass in the back yard. Paramedics treated him for a cut to his hand, reports said.

The car was towed for evidence, reports said.

No one was injured on East Avondale Avenue, reports said.